What we learned as Steph, TJD, Podz lead Warriors' win over Wolves

After the Warriors led the Timberwolves throughout the first half and into the second Saturday night in Minnesota, they again faced their most frequent demons.

Would they squander yet another double-digit lead in the second half?

Stephen Curry provided the answer, scoring 13 points inside the final 3:38 to secure a 113-103 victory that gives Golden State its second win in 16 days, with both against Minnesota.

Five Warriors scored in double figures, with Curry finishing with a game-high 31 and adding 10 assists. Brandin Podziemski (12 points), Jonathan Kuminga (11) and Buddy Hield (11) combined for 34 of Golden State’s 46 bench points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, getting his first start this month, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Here are three observations from a feel-good win for the Warriors:

Sixteenth lineup is OK in short term

Coach Steve Kerr continues to tinker with lineups, sometimes due to injuries and sometimes out of sheer desperation. Once Draymond Green, listed as questionable with left ankle soreness, was ruled out after his pregame warmup, it was tinker time again.

Golden State opened with its 16th starting lineup of the season: Dennis Schröder and Curry at guard, Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson at forward, with Jackson-Davis at center. It was Anderson’s first start of the season; he was the only player in the rotation who had not started at least once.

It worked well in the first half, as the Warriors led from the opening tip, going up as much as 21 points, and took a 13-point lead into intermission. Jackson-Davis was particularly effective early, producing six points, six rebounds and two blocks in the first six minutes.

The same lineup opened the second half but was ineffective against the rallying Timberwolves. The first-half gains were wiped out in less than eight minutes, as Minnesota’s increased resolve led to 71.4-percent shooting in the third quarter.

The mixed results indicate there almost certainly will be a different lineup, likely as soon as Monday.

Solid early defense even without Draymond

Though Green was “questionable” on the injury report with left ankle soreness, Kerr was hopeful – until Draymond’s pregame warmup convinced the Warriors that he should sit.

So much for setting an early defensive tone, eh?

Well, no.

The Warriors held Minnesota to one field goal over the first four minutes and closed the first quarter with a 13-5 run to take a 26-15 lead. They kept at it in the second quarter, going on a 10-0 run in the first four minutes.

The Timberwolves missed 14 consecutive shots while going more than seven minutes without a bucket. The Warriors during that span outscored the Timberwolves 16-0 and limited them to 27.3-percent shooting, including 23.5 percent from deep, in the first half.

The Warriors over the first 24 minutes played some of their best defense of the season. That they did so without Draymond has to be encouraging.

Schröder, Game 2

Schröder’s Golden State debut was so forgettable for himself and his new team that his second game had to be an improvement. It was. Slightly.

Again starting at point guard, allowing Curry to spend more minutes off the ball, Schröder looked more comfortable teammates he joined five days ago. He wasn’t sharp, but he was more confident in his movements and showed more of an eagerness to communicate.

Schröder finished with nine points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field, including 0-of-4 from beyond the arc, with three assists and two rebounds. He had three turnovers and was minus-9 over 27 minutes.

Schröder is getting closer to better coordination with his teammates. Once that happens, his offensive production should follow.

