Warriors Are ‘Cooked,' Series Vs. Lakers Is ‘Over,' Charles Barkley Predicts

Chuck believes Dubs are 'cooked,' series vs. Lakers is 'over' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

According to Charles Barkley, who is known for his immaculate NBA predictions, the Warriors' playoff run is about to come to an end.

The sarcasm is justified.

Golden State faces a daunting three-games-to-one series deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals and is one loss away from their season coming to an end.

After the Warriors' 104-101 Game 4 loss to the Lakers on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena, Barkley claimed that Golden State's season is over.

Chuck on the Warriors: "They're cooked. This series is over." pic.twitter.com/ISRUnbXpxW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2023

"They're cooked. This series is over," Barkley said postgame on TNT's "Inside The NBA." "Whether it's five or six. In five or six it's over. I think the Lakers did a fabulous job of making Klay [Thompson] Steph [Curry] work, they were attacking them because they know that's the two guys they've got to worry about."

Barkley, who is a modern-day Nostradamus in his own right, has quite the track record of picking against the Warriors over the last calendar year. And not for good reason.

The Hall of Famer once picked the Dallas Mavericks to defeat the Warriors in seven games last summer in the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors won in six. He also picked the Boston Celtics to defeat the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Wrong again.

At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, Barkley claimed that Thompson and Draymond Green were "slipping" and showing their age. Thompson went on to lead the league in 3-pointers and Green was named to his eighth All-Defensive team on Tuesday.

Fast forward to the Warriors' current playoff run and Barkley incorrectly predicted the Sacramento Kings to win their first-round playoff series. Wrong. He then guaranteed Sacramento would blow out Golden State in Game 5. Wrong again. He then confidently predicted the Kings to beat the Warriors in Game 7 and advance to the semifinal round. Also wrong.

So, suffice it to say, congratulations to the Warriors for defeating the Lakers in seven games and advancing to the Western Conference Finals, once again proving Barkley wrong.

Kidding ... right?

