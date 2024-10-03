Warriors in Hawaii for training camp, preseason game

The Golden State Warriors are having their training camp and first preseason game this weekend in Hawaii.

The Warriors are in Oahu for training camp and they are practicing on the BYU Hawaii campus. The trip has seen players participating in some team building activities including yoga.

The calm before the on-court work in Hawaii.@Gatorade || Training Camp pic.twitter.com/x70d526Ffq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 2, 2024

Golden State will face the Los Angeles Clippers this Saturday for a preseason game.

Raj Mathai speaks with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson as he is traveling with the team in Hawaii.

