Warriors' 2022-23 NBA Season Ends in Blowout Game 6 Loss to Lakers

Dubs' season, title defense ends with Game 6 loss to Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season and title defense came to an end with a blowout 122-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The loss sends the Warriors into an offseason of uncertainty, with decisions looming on Draymond Green's player option and general manager Bob Myers' contract status.

Several historic records came to an end with the Warriors' Game 6 loss: For the first time in the Steve Kerr era, which dates back to 2014, Golden State lost a playoff series to a Western Conference opponent. And their record of 28 straight playoff series with at least one road win came to an end.

The Warriors struggled to shoot throughout the entire game, with only Steph Curry (32 points) and Donte DiVincenzo (16 points) reaching double figures.

Klay Thompson had a Game 6 to forget, finishing the contest 3 for 19 from the field and scoring just eight points. Draymond Green had nine points, nine rebounds and three assists in the game, while Jordan Poole's disappointing season ended with a seven-point performance.

The ugly loss in Los Angeles puts a fitting end to a roller-coaster season for the Warriors, who just couldn't figure out how to win road games. After going 11-30 away from Chase Center during the regular season, they went 2-5 on the road in the playoffs, with their only two wins coming in Games 5 and 7 of the first-round series against Sacramento.

The Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, advance to the Western Conference finals where they will take on Nikola Jokić and the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Curry and Co. now must regroup this offseason and figure out how to retool the roster for the 2023-24 season. It won't be easy with teams in the West getting stronger.