49ers' Garoppolo Expected Out Indefinitely, Kittle to Miss 8 Weeks: Reports

Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in the second half after re-injuring his ankle, and it appears he won't be returning to the field any time soon.

Tight end George Kittle also left the game early Sunday and reportedly will miss 8 weeks with a foot fracture.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Garoppolo will be out "indefinitely" as the 49ers believe their quarterback needs more time to heal from an injury that has plagued him since Week 2.

Garoppolo initially injured his ankle in Week 2 against the New York Jets. He missed two games and tried to return in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins but was benched at halftime after being ineffective. Garoppolo started in Week 6 and 7 and played solid as coach Kyle Shanahan schemed the 49ers to wins over the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Schefter later reported that Kittle is expected to miss eight weeks, which could keep the tight end out for the rest of the season.

Garoppolo was ineffective Sunday against the Seahawks prior to being lifted. Nick Mullens replaced Garoppolo and threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns in relative garbage time.

The 49ers will face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.