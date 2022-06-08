Celtics Must ‘Do a Better Job' Guarding Klay Thompson, Jaylen Brown Believes

Brown: Celtics 'not doing a good enough job' guarding Klay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson hasn’t looked like his true self in the first two games of the NBA Finals, but almost no one is expecting that to last long.

Including the Boston Celtics.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who is usually Thompson's primary defender, said even though Thompson hasn’t been as effective as he typically is behind the arc, the Celtics have to do a better job defending the sharpshooter because, as many expect, the shots will eventually fall.

“I think he's just missing shots,” Brown told reporters on Tuesday. “We're going to continue to make it tough for him. That player, he can get it going at any moment. We're aware of that. We trying to prepare ourselves to make sure that doesn't happen.

“But we got to do a better job, to be honest. Not doing a good enough job on Klay Thompson. He can get it going any moment.”

In two games so far, Thompson is averaging 13 points in two games, shooting 10-of-33 from the field and 4-of-15 from downtown. In Game 2, he shot a dreadful 1-of-8 from the 3-point line.

The world is aware of Game 6 Klay, but we might not have to wait that long to watch Thompson catch fire.

As Brown said, it can happen at any moment.

And for the Warriors’ sake, they hope that moment comes soon as they look to get a series lead in front of a loud, high-intensity Boston crowd at TD Garden on Wednesday.

