John Lynch Makes It Clear Jimmy Garoppolo Is 49ers' 2021 Starting QB

Lynch makes it clear Jimmy G is 49ers' 2021 starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For much of the 2020 season, there have been questions surrounding the 49ers' future at quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been injured for the majority of the season and was inconsistent when on the field. With the 49ers missing the playoffs due to a number of severe injuries to key players, many wondered whether San Francisco will on from Garoppolo this offseason and find a different signal-caller to lead the franchise.

General manager John Lynch made it clear Wednesday that Garoppolo will be the 49ers' QB1 next season.

"Jimmy is our quarterback," Lynch told KNBR's "Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks" about who his Week 1 starter for 2021 is. "We're really excited about that. He's a heck of a scout-team quarterback these days. Unfortunately, we can't get him in the game, but he's looking good on the scout team. We're excited to be working with him moving forward."

Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are in lockstep when it comes to discussing Garoppolo's future with the team.

“Yes, I do believe Jimmy will be our quarterback next year,” Shanahan told reporters Monday.

“Look at Jimmy’s record when he’s been here,” Shanahan continued. “Jimmy, you can win with. He’s proven that. He’s proven he’s a starting quarterback in this league. We had a couple of other guys who had opportunities this year who played at times like they have a chance to be starting quarterbacks, but they did play like backups overall.”

While a number of names have been thrown about as potential replacements for Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle wants Garoppolo to return.

“I can’t say enough about the leader Jimmy G is, and how his presence changes how the team is feeling, how the team is going about its business and how the team practices every day," Kittle told KNBR on Tuesday. "Jimmy G is our quarterback, and moving forward he’s our quarterback, and that’s all I really have to say about it.

“I’m going to go with the guy that took us to a Super Bowl and played at a high level the entire year. That’s my case for Jimmy G and I think it’s a decent one.”

The 49ers will have a number of important decisions to make this offseason as they look to return to Super Bowl contention in 2021.

But it appears, at least for now, that Garoppolo's future isn't one.