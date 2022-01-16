NFL Rumors: 49ers Still Committed to Trey Lance as 2022 Starting QB

Report: 49ers still committed to Lance as '22 starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers prepare for a wild-card clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the team's long-term plans at the quarterback position have not changed. The 49ers still are committed to Trey Lance as the starting quarterback in 2022 and will explore trade options for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported citing league sources.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo & @TomPelissero: The #49ers are still committed to Trey Lance as their future QB; #Bills coordinators are poised to strike at the right time; #Raiders coach Rich Bisacciaâs future; #Bucs coach Bruce Arians: âIâm coaching till I canât.â pic.twitter.com/0P2kUvKcoD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

"My understanding is that the 49ers are still committed to first-round pick Trey Lance as their starter moving forward," Rapoport said Sunday morning on NFL Network. "They are expected to explore trade options for Garoppolo, who really seems to be soaking it in and savoring this moment."

Garoppolo has started 15 of 17 games for the 49ers this season, with both absences due to injury. Lance, the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2021, was 31-of-52 passing for 441 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first two NFL starts this season.

After falling behind 17-0 against the Los Angeles Rams, Garoppolo helped lead the 49ers back to a win in the regular-season finale to clinch a playoff spot and a 10-7 record. Garoppolo played through a painful thumb injury on his throwing hand and made some clutch throws in the final minutes at SoFi Stadium.

Garoppolo again will start Sunday as the 49ers take on the Cowboys in Dallas to get the playoffs underway. With a number of NFL teams expected to make changes at quarterback this offseason, Garoppolo should garner at least some interest from around the league.

It remains to be seen how things will shake out, but after trading a trio of first-round picks in order to move up and get Lance in the '21 draft, this always seemed like the most likely scenario.

After a year learning behind Garoppolo, it appears the reins will be turned over to Lance come Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

