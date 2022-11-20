NFL

NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Cowboys, Giants After Thanksgiving

OBJ could soon have a new home

By Taylor Wirth

Report: OBJ plans to visit Cowboys, Giants after Thanksgiving originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly will begin visiting teams soon. 

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, citing sources, that the former Pro Bowl receiver plans on visiting the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants after Thanksgiving. 

The 30-year-old is coming off a torn ACL he sustained in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams and reportedly is looking to sign by the end of November

The 49ers reportedly were one of the teams interested in Beckham Jr. and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin believed that Beckham Jr.'s decision ultimately would come down to either Dallas or San Francisco

RELATED: Armstead out, Kyler Murray questionable for 49ers-Cards clash

If San Francisco does have interest in Beckham Jr., the 49ers likely will want to bring him in for a visit sooner rather than later. 

