Cinco de Mayo parade and celebrations to bring road closures in San Jose

San Jose is preparing for big Cinco de Mayo celebrations this weekend, which will feature for the first time two city-sponsored parades and festivals.

Organizers said the festivities will be different after police faced heavy criticism last year for their decision to close streets and freeway ramps.

"The fact that we are big enough to have a parade in downtown San Jose and a parade in East San Jose just speaks to the beauty and the diversity of our wonderful city," San Jose City Councilman Domingo Candelas said.

Candelas was one of those who criticized San Jose police last year for the street and freeway ramp closures, which had a big impact on small Latino businesses.

There still will be some street closures this weekend, which is unavoidable for such a big event, officials said. But the hope is prior outreach to affected groups will help this year.

Police this year became part of the planning process for the parades and festivals. There was a lot of city outreach to ensure everyone is on the same page.

"We are communicating more than ever, partnering with members of the community and business owners for the first time doing a city-sponsored parade and cruising event," Candelas said.

While police will be enforcing traffic laws this weekend, they will also be part of the community festivities.

"You will see us as part of the parade," San Jose police Sgt. Jorge Garibay said. "We have been in collaboration with a lot of our community members to make sure that we are part of the conversation, that we're part of the celebration this year."

Meanwhile, El Nuevo Rancho Grande Western Wear on Alum Rock Avenue said it lost roughly $6,000 last year on Cinco de Mayo when the city and California Highway Patrol closed streets and freeway ramps. While more of the same closures are expected this year, business owner Javier Sandoval said at least the city warned him ahead of time.

"I'm worried because Sunday is a good day for us," Sandoval said. "Weekends is when we do the sales to pay our bills."

Sandoval hopes foot traffic makes up for some of the losses this year since a parade will be near his business, which is promoting the festivities with a flier on the storefront.