NFL world suspicious after Cardinals' pre-combine Kyler Murray post

The Arizona Cardinals caused suspicion among NFL fans with a social media post on Monday morning.
One day before the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off in Indianapolis, the Cardinals, who hold the No. 4 pick in the draft, made a post on X that reemphasized the team's commitment to quarterback Kyler Murray.
The post featured a graphic of Murray along with the caption, "Our franchise QB."
Fans, however, were quick to point out that the Cardinals made a similar post about a different quarterback in 2019.
Arizona held the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and, a couple of weeks before the combine, the team posted a graphic featuring a quote from then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury about the Cards' 10th overall pick in 2018, quarterback Josh Rosen.
The caption of the post said, "Y'all are having fun with speculation, but..." with the quote from Kingsbury reading, "Josh is our guy."
But Rosen didn't actually prove to be Arizona's guy. The Cardinals drafted Murray first overall a couple of months later and then traded Rosen to the Miami Dolphins.
So that infamous social media post from 2019 has led some fans to be a bit suspicious following Arizona's latest pre-combine show of support for its QB.
Of course, the Cardinals aren't in the exact same spot as they were in 2019.
Arizona holds the No. 4 pick this time around, with the three teams ahead of them all widely projected to draft a quarterback. Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler, is also a much better player than Rosen, who went 3-10 with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as a rookie and then started just three more total NFL games after being traded by Arizona.
The 26-year-old Murray is less than two years removed from signing a five-year, $230.5 million extension with nearly $160 million in guaranteed money as well. He has a base salary of $37 million for 2024 and $29.9 million in compensation for 2025 that becomes guaranteed in March.
So while we won't know for sure until draft night, the Cardinals going against what they've said about Murray and using a high draft pick on a quarterback seems unlikely.