Breaking down 49ers' unrestricted, restricted free-agent list

The 49ers will be busy this offseason.
In addition to looking outside the organization for upgrades, president of football operations/general manager John Lynch has a long list of impending 49ers free agents to address.
There are three types of NFL free agents — exclusive rights, restricted and unrestricted. Here is a breakdown of what each category means and which 49ers players fall into each bucket:
Exclusive rights free agent (ERFA)
Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
49ers' exclusive rights free agents:
DL Evan Anderson
DL Alex Barrett
LB Jalen Graham
DL Sam Okuayinonu
OL Austen Pleasants
TE Jake Tonges
TE Brayden Willis
Restricted free agent (RFA)
A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of the various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Restricted free agents:
RB Jordan Mason
LB Curtis Robinson
For all intents and purposes, ERFAs and RFAs will remain with the team as long the organization desires to retain them.
There are 24 players who are set to become unrestricted free agents with whom the 49ers might try to retain with consideration to the salary cap and quarterback Brock Purdy’s impending lucrative contract extension.
Unrestricted free agent (UFA):
Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.
Unrestricted free agents:
DL Javon Hargrave
CB Charvarius Ward
LB Dre Greenlaw
LB De’Vondre Campbell
CB Isaac Yiadom
OL Jon Feliciano
QB Joshua Dobbs
QB Brandon Allen
DL Kevin Givens
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
OL Aaron Banks
DL Khalil Davis
WR Chris Conley
TE Eric Saubert
P Pat O’Donnell
S Tashaun Gipson
CB Rock Ya-Sin
OL Ben Bartch
OL Charlie Heck
RB Patrick Taylor
CB Nick McCloud
OL Jaylon Moore
S Talanoa Hufanga
RB Elijah Mitchell