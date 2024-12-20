Brock Purdy

Purdy surprises 49ers' O-line with lavish holiday gifts

By Jordan Elliott

December is a time for presents, and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy embraced the holiday spirit with extravagent gifts for some teammates.

Purdy surprised his offensive linemen with 10 brand new cars -- five Toyota Tacomas and five Toyota Sequoias -- as a thank you for all the dirty work they do to keep him upright week after week.

Eight offensive linemen were seen in the video -- Aaron Banks, Jaylon Moore, Nick Zakelj, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Colton McKivitz and Ben Bartch, expressing their gratitude for Purdy's surprise gifts.

After protecting Purdy all season, the quarterback now is returning the favor, protecting his offensive linemen from the horrific interest rates they were sure to find at any car dealership.

