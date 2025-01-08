How Deebo pranked Pearsall, 49ers rookies at pricey team dinner

Deebo Samuel made Ricky Pearsall and the 49ers rookie wide receivers nervous with a pricey prank at a team dinner.

The veteran wideout, joined by Pearsall on the latest episode of his "Cleats & Convos" podcast, revealed how he pranked his rookie position mates with an inflated bill after a recent team dinner.

"Had to play a little prank, [Pearsall] didn't like it too much," Samuel told co-host Liv Moods.

"I acted like I was going to the restroom, to go talk to our waitress at the time, and I was like, 'How much is the tab?' and the tab was $5,500 at the time, and I was like, 'All right, cool just bring the tab out and make it look like it's $22,000.' All the guys end up ordering bottles of wine before we left, so the tab ended up being like $8,000 or whatever. The tab came out, and it was like $22,000 and [Pearsall] was like sweating, he was texting his [credit card company], 'Set it for max.' "

Pearsall, the 49ers' first-round 2024 NFL Draft pick, has a four-year contract worth approximately $12.5 million. The fake bill, had the rookies actually had to pay it, wouldn't have hurt his wallet nearly as much as other rookie receivers like fourth-rounder Jacob Cowing or undrafted free agent Terique Owens.

Before Samuel came clean about the real cost, Cowing, whose four-year contract ($4.55 million) is worth approximately one-third of Pearsall's, was sweating bullets.

"Meanwhile, Jacob [Cowing] on the side of him -- [Pearsall] was going to pay most of it and Jacob was going to pay the other half -- Jacob was like, 'Bruh, I can't even take a vacation now!' I was talking to the receiver coach like, 'Yo bro, I'm about to give them the tab,' and [Leonard Hankerson's] like, 'Nah, nah, nah, just keep letting them sweat,' and they were just over there like, 'bruh,' " Samuel added.

Samuel knows exactly what it feels like to be on the receiving end of a hefty bill after a team dinner, and revealed the tab from his dinner during his rookie 2019 season was approximately $8,800.

After giving his rookie teammates a scare, it's safe to say Samuel -- and possibly even injured veteran Brandon Aiyuk, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract before the 2024 season -- will be picking up most of the tabs moving forward.

