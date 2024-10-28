Shanahan shares encouraging CMC 49ers practice return update

Reinforcements are on the way for the 49ers — as long as everything goes according to plan.

On Monday, after the 49ers' 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys, coach Kyle Shanahan shared that the team is expecting Christian McCaffrey’s much-anticipated return to take place after the bye week.

“It depends on how this week goes,” Shanahan said via conference call. “He’s had no setbacks so it looks like we are on track, but he’s going to hit it hard this week while we’re gone, and kind of simulate some practice stuff for himself. As long as it all goes good, hopefully, we will get him back in practice next week.”

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year potentially will have his practice window opened next Monday when the 49ers hold a bonus practice following five full days off.

McCaffrey is a diligent worker whose preparation for the season is very thorough. Knowing their star running back’s work ethic, the 49ers felt the need to lessen the pressure on the All-Pro to come back before he was ready, by giving him a minimum of four weeks off.

“I think it was tough at first when we did it in training camp and felt like he was going to be ready for Week 1,” Shanahan said. “Then after we decided to put him on IR, I think it’s been pretty easy.

“That’s why we did decide to do that, because we knew it would be at least a month and shut him down for a while and now build him up slowly and things have been going well. It’s going to be nice to get him back hopefully.

Shanahan also expects the return of wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who has been working through a hip injury he suffered in Week 6.

Other 49ers injury updates

WR Deebo Samuel (ribs/oblique) - will be evaluated after bye week

RB Jordan Mason (shoulder) - will be evaluated after bye week

CB Renardo Green (ankle)- day-to-day

WR Chris Conley (hamstring) - week-to-week

LB Dee Winters (concussion) - in concussion protocol

Mason exacerbated his preexisting shoulder injury, but Shanahan did not indicate that the injury had gotten significantly worse. Maybe more serious, however, is Conley’s hamstring injury that Shanahan shared was week-to-week, which indicates that the wideout could miss the team's next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

