Report: 49ers still plan to give Purdy long-term deal this offseason

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

With a lot of uncertainty looming over the 49ers this season, the organization appears sure about who will be under center for the foreseeable future.

San Francisco still plans to try and lock up quarterback Brock Purdy for the 2025 season and beyond, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on "NFL Game Day."

"For the San Francisco 49ers, the season has obviously not gone as they hoped and expected, leading to some questions about whether or not Brock Purdy is still the guy," Rapoport said. "From what I am told, he still, in fact, is the guy. The 49ers still plan on locking up Brock Purdy on a long-term extension this coming offseason."

Purdy's four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract currently is one of the cheapest contracts of any NFL quarterback, which allowed the 49ers to keep their star-filled roster intact this season, including the massive contract extension to star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. That won't be the case for 2025 -- and major change is expected.

But it appears their starting quarterback won't be a part of that change, as Purdy reportedly is in San Francisco's long-term plans.

The 24-year-old quarterback isn't the cause of the 49ers' struggles this season, but his production has taken a dip as San Francisco sits last in the NFC West with a 5-7 record.

Purdy has completed 65.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,707 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions through 11 games this season. He also has rushed for 271 yards and four touchdowns.

From Mr. Irrelevant to NFL starter to Pro Bowl quarterback, it appears Purdy is well on his way to officially becoming the next face of the franchise for San Francisco.

