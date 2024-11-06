Yetur Gross-Matos

49ers open Gross-Matos' practice window, making practice squad moves

By Matt Maiocco

NBC Universal, Inc.


Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports AppYouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers opened the practice window for defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos on Wednesday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Gross-Matos appeared in three games this season before going on injured reserve due to a knee injury. He had just one tackle and one quarterback hit on the season before sustaining the injury.

The 49ers signed Gross-Matos, 26, to a two-year, $18 million contract in the offseason. He played his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Gross-Matos is expected to serve as the team’s top backup at defensive end and move inside to rush the passer in nickel situations.

If Gross-Matos makes it through the week of practices in good shape, he likely will be active for the 49ers’ Week 10 game on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers also announced the signings of wide receiver Russell Gage and safety Tashaun Gipson to the practice squad. San Francisco released receiver Malik Turner from the practice squad.

San Francisco 49ers

NFL Trade Deadline Nov 5

Source: 49ers acquire DT depth from Texans at trade deadline

Isaac Guerendo Nov 4

How Guerendo will stay ready, learn from CMC upon 49ers star's return

The 49ers added to their depth along the defensive line with the acquisition of defensive tackle Khalil Davis in a trade with the Houston Texans on Tuesday. San Francisco gave up a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for Davis.

Gross-Matos is the fifth player the 49ers have designated for return this season, following receiver Ricky Pearsall, defensive tackle Kalil Davis, running back Christian McCaffrey and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano. Teams are allowed to bring back a total of eight players off injured lists during the course of the regular season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Yetur Gross-Matos
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us