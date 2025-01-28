Karlsson praises ‘special' Celebrini after meeting Sharks rookie

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Erik Karlsson, meet Macklin Celebrini.

Karlsson’s Pittsburgh Penguins got to town Saturday night, early for their Monday showdown against the Sharks.

On Sunday night, Karlsson had dinner at San Jose legend Joe Thornton’s house, where rookie Macklin Celebrini is living.

Of course, Karlsson praised Thornton’s wife Tabea’s cooking: “I ate for free, and I ate really good.”

And he was effusive in his praise of Celebrini.

“He’s a good kid. Obviously, I’m close with Jumbo. Talk to him quite a bit and he lives with them,” Karlsson said Monday. “Got to meet him yesterday. Seems like he’s a sharp kid. Very polite and friendly, which is a good quality to have.”

Karlsson only has heard good things about Celebrini, and from the people who count. They faced off against each other in Pittsburgh on Nov. 16, a 4-3 Sharks shootout loss.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast