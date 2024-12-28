Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky claims Sharks ‘don't know what it takes to win' in NHL

By Sheng Peng

“We don’t know what it takes to win in this league.”

You can’t argue with head coach Ryan Warsofsky, after the San Jose Sharks dropped their sixth in a row, 6-3, to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, Will Smith, and Tyler Toffoli scored in Tomas Hertl’s return to SAP Center.

Remarkably, this was the fifth game of those six straight losses that the Sharks had a lead in the third period, only to blow it.

San Jose lost the game in almost record-setting fashion, surrendering two short-handed goals in 23 seconds early in the final frame, turning a 3-2 lead into a deficit.

On October 13, 1991, in the Sharks’ expansion month, they gave up two shorties in 12 seconds to the Chicago Blackhawks in a 7-3 defeat.

So what do these San Jose Sharks have to learn about winning in the NHL?

The Sharks have been saying the right things throughout the losing streak, and cliché or not, it’s all true.

