Oklahoma Star WR Would Love to be Drafted by Raiders

Raiders fans won’t know if their team is interested in Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb until it announces its first-round draft selections (at No. 12 and No. 19) on April 23.

But Lamb already has announced his interest in the Raiders.

"Just to potentially be playing in the NFL, I’m grateful," Lamb told Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "But playing for the Raiders and coach (Jon) Gruden, it would be a huge honor on my end."

Lamb is considered one of the best wide receivers in a draft rich in them. He’s big and strong at 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds and was extremely productive for the Sooners.

In 13 games at Oklahoma as a junior in 2019, Lamb averaged an amazing 21.4 yards on 62 catches, producing 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. Over three seasons he had 173 catches for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns, averaging 19 yards every time he caught the ball.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock acknowledged this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that wide receiver is the team’s biggest need going into this draft, and it’s likely the team will use one of its first-round picks to fill that need.

Lamb and Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy are ranked as the top wide receiver prospects going into this week’s Combine.

Mayock is eager to see how the wide receivers perform for scouts and personnel evaluators this week, and excited to know his team may be able to add some exceptional talent to his wideout corps.

"I think the cool thing, if you’re a team in need of wide receivers – and let’s face it, we are – there’s quality at the top and there’s depth throughout," Mayock told Simmons. "And I think that’s what you’re looking for."

After their two first-rounders, the Raiders have three third-round choices, a fourth-round pick and a seventh-rounder.