San Jose

Person dies after car overturns on Hwy. 101 off-ramp in San Jose

By Bay City News

chp car
CHP

Both the on and off-ramps to Trimble Road off U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose remained closed as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday following a fatal crash earlier in the night, according to California Highway Patrol. 

A preliminary investigation suggests that a person was heading northbound on 101 at a high rate of speed at about 8:30 p.m. when they exited at the Trimble Road off-ramp too fast and overturned, according to CHP. The solo driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

CHP will release more information about the fatal collision as it becomes available.

San Jose
