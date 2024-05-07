Person dies after car overturns on Hwy. 101 off-ramp in San Jose

Both the on and off-ramps to Trimble Road off U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose remained closed as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday following a fatal crash earlier in the night, according to California Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a person was heading northbound on 101 at a high rate of speed at about 8:30 p.m. when they exited at the Trimble Road off-ramp too fast and overturned, according to CHP. The solo driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CHP will release more information about the fatal collision as it becomes available.