PHOTOS: Fans Celebrate in SF as Warriors Win NBA Title By NBC Bay Area staff • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Hundreds of fans celebrated in the streets of San Francisco Thursday night after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals on Game 6 against the Boston Celtics. 7 photos 1/7 NBC Bay Area Fireworks were seen at Chase Center after the Warriors won another NBA title. (Jun. 16, 2022) 2/7 NBC Bay Area Fans gathered at the Chase Center in San Francisco after the Golden State Warriors win the 2022 NBA Finals. 3/7 NBC Bay Area Fans Celebrate during the NBA Finals Watch party at Chase Center. 4/7 NBC Bay Area Fans inside Chase Center celebrate as the Golden State Warriors win another NBA Title (Jun. 16, 2022) 5/7 NBC Bay Area Fans celebrate the Chase Center in San Francisco after Warriors win the NBA title. 6/7 (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images) Golden State Warriors fans cheer during Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images) 7/7 NBC Bay Area Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco. (Jun 16, 2022) This article tagged under: NBA FinalsWarriorsGolden State Warriors2022 NBA Finals