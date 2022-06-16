PHOTOS: Fans Celebrate in SF as Warriors Win NBA Title

By NBC Bay Area staff

Hundreds of fans celebrated in the streets of San Francisco Thursday night after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals on Game 6 against the Boston Celtics.

7 photos
1/7
NBC Bay Area
Fireworks were seen at Chase Center after the Warriors won another NBA title. (Jun. 16, 2022)
2/7
NBC Bay Area
Fans gathered at the Chase Center in San Francisco after the Golden State Warriors win the 2022 NBA Finals.
3/7
NBC Bay Area
Fans Celebrate during the NBA Finals Watch party at Chase Center.
4/7
NBC Bay Area
Fans inside Chase Center celebrate as the Golden State Warriors win another NBA Title (Jun. 16, 2022)
5/7
NBC Bay Area
Fans celebrate the Chase Center in San Francisco after Warriors win the NBA title.
6/7
(Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Golden State Warriors fans cheer during Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
7/7
NBC Bay Area
Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco. (Jun 16, 2022)

This article tagged under:

NBA FinalsWarriorsGolden State Warriors2022 NBA Finals

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Warriors Win 4th NBA Title in 8 Years
PHOTOS: Warriors Win 4th NBA Title in 8 Years
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life in Pictures
Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life in Pictures
Photos: Uvalde Remembers Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims
Photos: Uvalde Remembers Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us