Watch live: Funeral to honor fallen San Jose community service officer

A public memorial service Friday honored San Jose Police Department community service officer Long Tham Pham, who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver earlier this month.

The funeral service for Pham, 34, took place at SAP Center in San Jose. The department planned processions to and from the venue.

On Aug. 3, Pham and another community service officer were conducting traffic control on Monterey Road in South San Jose when a driver hit both of them, killing Pham and injuring the other CSO, identified as Veronica Baer.

Pham died at the scene, and Baer was taken to a hospital, where she remained for days in critical but stable condition.

Police arrested 44-year-old Juan Palacios of Morgan Hill on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter. Palacios has previous DUI charges on his record, police said.

Pham, who became a community service officer in October 2022, is the first CSO in the department’s history to be killed in the line of duty, SJPD said.

