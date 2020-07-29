Raiders Rookie Tanner Muse Makes First Big Purchase Since NFL Draft

Raiders rookie linebacker Tanner Muse is already making veteran decisions.

The third-round draft pick out of Clemson had one specific feature in mind this month when making his first big purchase as a professional athlete.

Muse, who this past weekend signed his rookie deal worth $4.32 million over four years with an $830,000 bonus, bought a Chevy High Country truck.

"It's got cooling seats, and that was my main thing being out here in the heat," he said Monday night on a Las Vegas Review-Journal podcast. "So we're rocking and rolling."

He had hoped to purchase a home in Las Vegas, but settled on a car since he was uncertain when he'd be able to sign and whether the season could be delayed or canceled.

