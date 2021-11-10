Report: Klay Thompson Could Return Before Christmas

Report: Klay could return to Warriors before Christmas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christmas just might come early for the Warriors this year.

Golden State rightfully has been very cautious with Klay Thompson's rehab, not wanting to rush him back too quickly after two lost seasons to a torn ACL and torn Achilles. That said, the Warriors can't wait for his return to the lineup, and all indications are that he has been progressing well.

So well, in fact, that he reportedly could return sooner than originally expected. As in, before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski joined "NBA Countdown" on Wednesday, and reported an extremely exciting update on Thompson.

"I'm told if he continues on his current course right now in rehab, that a target date for his return will be set probably within the next couple weeks," Wojnarowski said. "And it could be -- there's optimism it could be as soon as December 20, December 23. The Warriors have home games before Christmas, and so the plan for Klay Thompson is to continue to ramp up.

"The Warriors will go on a road trip in mid-December, and at that point, if Klay continues on this track, he'd go down and play with the Warriors' G League team. And the idea is, and the hope is, they'll have him back perhaps prior to Christmas."

Oh boy.

Obviously, there's no guarantee that Thompson returns according to that updated timeline, but it's certainly encouraging that he reportedly is ahead of schedule. The Warriors currently possess the NBA's best record at 9-1, and they couldn't ask for a better gift than getting Thompson back in the fold.