Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham Out Indefinitely With Shin Injury

The Detroit Pistons’ season isn’t off to a great start, and it isn’t getting any better.

Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, reportedly is feared to have a stress fracture in his shin. The 21-year-old guard will be out indefinitely as he considers treatment options, which include either surgery or rest.

Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic first reported the news.

Cunningham hopes to avoid surgery, according to the report, but he’ll still miss extended time even without going under the knife.

Currently 3-14 after another loss on Friday night, the Pistons are in a tailspin. They’re riding a six-game losing streak, which began on Nov. 9 when Cunningham played just 24 minutes. He has since missed the last five games.

This season was supposed to be a step in the right direction for the Pistons, who haven’t finished above .500 since the 2015-16 campaign.

Cunningham – along with new additions Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks – had many fans and pundits optimistic about this season. Last year, Cunningham averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. He increased all three of those averages through 12 games this season.

The schedule won’t get any easier for Detroit as it tries to stay afloat without its starting point guard. After losing to the Lakers on Friday, the Pistons still have four games remaining on their West Coast road trip before returning home on Nov. 27.