Boughner, Seven Sharks Players Placed in COVID-19 Protocol

Coach Bob Boughner and seven Sharks players were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol roughly 25 minutes before San Jose was scheduled to face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at SAP Center.

The Sharks announced that forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto, and defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic would miss the game while in the protocol.

Also, captain Logan Couture is under the weather and isn't available to play Saturday, but he currently isn't in the COVID-19 protocol, the Sharks said.

Sharks assistant coach John MacLean announced that five players had been recalled from the AHL San Jose Barracuda for Saturday's game: Forwards John Leonard and Nick Merkley, and defensemen Jaycob Megna, Nicolas Meloche and Ryan Merkley.

At 2 p.m. PT, the Sharks announced they had "some positive" COVID-19 tests within the organization, and MacLean met with reporters on a video conference call a short time later and confirmed Boughner would miss the game.

The game, which was supposed to begin at 4 p.m. PT, was delayed by 30 minutes and started at 4:30.

The Mercury News' Curtis Pashelka first reported shortly before the Sharks' announcement that five players had tested positive.

The Sharks announced that the testing was conducted Friday, and the results came back early Saturday morning.