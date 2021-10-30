San Jose Sharks

Boughner, Seven Sharks Players Placed in COVID-19 Protocol

Bob Boughner, Erik Karlsson and six other Sharks have been placed in COVID-19 protocols

By Ali Thanawalla

Bob Boughner, seven Sharks players placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Coach Bob Boughner and seven Sharks players were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol roughly 25 minutes before San Jose was scheduled to face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at SAP Center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Sharks announced that forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto, and defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic would miss the game while in the protocol.

Also, captain Logan Couture is under the weather and isn't available to play Saturday, but he currently isn't in the COVID-19 protocol, the Sharks said.

Sharks assistant coach John MacLean announced that five players had been recalled from the AHL San Jose Barracuda for Saturday's game: Forwards John Leonard and Nick Merkley, and defensemen Jaycob Megna, Nicolas Meloche and Ryan Merkley.

Sports

Sharks 53 mins ago

Sharks Lose 7 Team Members, Head Coach to COVID-19 Protocol

49ers Oct 29

49ers' Kyle Shanahan Disagrees With Jimmy Garoppolo Criticism

At 2 p.m. PT, the Sharks announced they had "some positive" COVID-19 tests within the organization, and MacLean met with reporters on a video conference call a short time later and confirmed Boughner would miss the game.

The game, which was supposed to begin at 4 p.m. PT, was delayed by 30 minutes and started at 4:30.

The Mercury News' Curtis Pashelka first reported shortly before the Sharks' announcement that five players had tested positive.

The Sharks announced that the testing was conducted Friday, and the results came back early Saturday morning.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

San Jose SharksCOVID-19bob boughner
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us