Man critically injured in shooting near I-280 in San Jose, police say

By Bay City News

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday evening near Interstate 280 in San Jose.

The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. near McLaughlin Avenue and I-280, police said in a post on social media. The area is near the Grand Century Shopping Mall.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but no other information was available.

The 280 off-ramp was closed and motorists were asked to used alternate routes and avoid the area.

