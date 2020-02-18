Sharks Trade Defenseman Brenden Dillon to Capitals for Draft Picks

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Sharks have traded Brenden Dillon to the Washington Capitals for a 2020 second-round draft pick (Colorado's previously acquired by Washington) and a third-round draft pick in either 2020 or 2021 from the Caps, the team announced Tuesday.

"Brenden Dillon has been a leader on and off the ice for our team for the past four-plus seasons," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in a press release. "Few players in Sharks history have displayed the class and character that Brenden exudes, and he and his fiancée Emma, will be missed. However, because of where we find ourselves in the standings this season, it's imperative that we look towards acquiring assets for the future."

Dillon spent the majority of his career with San Jose and got emotional Monday night when asked if it was possibly his last game with the team.

Brenden Dillon got emotional when asked if this was possibly his last game as a Shark. pic.twitter.com/7yBJd0UKKy — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 17, 2020

The 29-year-old was mentioned in rumors against the looming Feb. 24 NHL trade deadline.

Dillon was acquired by the Sharks in November 2014 in a trade with the Dallas Stars. He appeared in 439 games with San Jose, posting 88 points with 13 goals and 75 assists. He has played the ninth-most games in Sharks history, and has the seventh-most penalty minutes in franchise history as well.

Dillon also appeared in 60 playoff games with San Jose.