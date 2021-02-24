Sharks-Vegas Thursday Game Postponed Due to COVID-19: NHL

The San Jose Sharks' scheduled game Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights has been postponed after a Sharks player entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the league announced Wednesday in a news release.

As a precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately and will remain closed until further notice, the league said.

The decision to postpone the game was made by the league’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

The NHL is in the process of reviewing and revising the Sharks’ regular season schedule. A new date for the postponed game had not yet been determined.

The Sharks are scheduled to play Saturday against the St. Louis Blues, and no announcement has been made regarding that game.