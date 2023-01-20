‘So We're the Underdog?': Mike McCarthy Dazed by Cowboys' Odds Vs. 49ers

Mike McCarthy stunned by Cowboys' underdog status vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike McCarthy is stunned to hear a No. 5 seed is an underdog on the road against a No. 2 seed.

The Dallas Cowboys (13-5) head coach seemed surprised to hear his team are not favored to beat the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Making his weekly appearance on the "Shan and RJ" show on 105.3 The FAN on Friday, McCarthy was made aware that his Cowboys are four-point underdogs.

“So we’re the underdog?” McCarthy asked. He was then told about the four-point spread. "By four? Wow. OK.”

The head coach then tried explaining it.

“We're very confident, I think there’s an underdog in all of us,” he said. “As you thrive and strive through this business –”

He stopped, admitted he was stonewalling, then said he agreed with Micah Parsons' comments earlier in the week on embracing the underdog role.

PointsBet, our betting partner, currently has a four-point spread in favor of San Francisco, with the moneyline at 49ers -200, Cowboys +165.

Only time will tell if the head coach's reaction will be vindicated or if it'll go down as another classic McCarthy response.

