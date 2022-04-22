nba playoffs

Social Media Explodes After Hawks' Trae Young Game-Winner Vs. Heat

By Logan Reardon

Social media explodes after Trae Young game-winner vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NBA playoffs continue to deliver incredible finishes.

On Friday, it was Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks. The Heat used a 20-0 run in the third quarter to take an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter. Then, the Hawks punched back.

Down by one in the final seconds, Trae Young went coast-to-coast and buried a floater to give Atlanta a 111-110 lead with 4.4 seconds remaining.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jimmy Butler missed a potential game-winning shot on the final possession after Miami's timeout, as Atlanta escaped with the narrow victory.

With the win, the Hawks now trail the Heat 2-1 in the series with another home game on deck in Game 4. Even though this is the No. 1 seed against the No. 8 seed, Atlanta is comfortable in the postseason after making the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Social media predictably went crazy after Young's game-winner, which gave him 10 points in the final three minutes of the win. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter on Friday night:

Game 4 of the Heat-Hawks series is set for Sunday, April 24, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nba playoffsMiami HeatAtlanta HawksTrae Young
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us