soccer

Spain and Barcelona Great Xavi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

By AP

David Ramos/Getty Images

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old Xavi, now the coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd, said Saturday that he was tested according to the Qatar league protocol and that the latest test showed he had contracted COVID-19.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling OK, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work,” Xavi said on Instagram.

Sports

Oakland A's 6 hours ago

In 1st MLB Game With New Extra-Inning Rule, A's Slam Angels

49ers Jul 24

Kyle Shanahan Is More Confident Than Ever the 49ers Can Pull Off a Season

Al-Sadd announced on its website that Xavi would not be joining the rest of the team for its league game against Al-Khor later Saturday.

It is third-place Al-Sadd's first game since the league was suspended in March due to the pandemic. The league resumed on Friday.

Qatar has recorded 109,036 positive cases and attributed 164 deaths to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

soccerSpainBarcelona
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us