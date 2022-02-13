Los Angeles Rams

After Super Bowl Win, Rams' Van Jefferson Rushes to Hospital for Birth of His Child

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson notched a Super Bowl win and is about to welcome another child to his family

Van Jefferson #12 of the Los Angeles Rams
Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

You thought you had a difficult Sunday night because you had to host a Super Bowl party, get the buffalo chicken dip out on time and talk to your friend's significant other who you don't really know that well? Well, Van Jefferson has you beat.

Beat easily, in fact.

After totaling four catches in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jefferson was seen departing SoFi Stadium in a hurry so he could catch the birth of his son.

According to reports, Jefferson's wife, Samaria, was seen leaving midway through the game on Sunday. Her official due date was Feb. 17, The Athletic reported Saturday, which would make the couple's second son-to-be born a few days early. Clearly, he was hoping to catch his dad's victory in person.

So, after getting some celebrating in with his teammates, Jefferson quickly got changed and got moving in order to meet Samaria at a nearby hospital.

The NBC offices at the Winter Olympics were filled with football fans at 7:30 a.m. to watch the Super Bowl.
