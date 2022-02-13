You thought you had a difficult Sunday night because you had to host a Super Bowl party, get the buffalo chicken dip out on time and talk to your friend's significant other who you don't really know that well? Well, Van Jefferson has you beat.

Beat easily, in fact.

After totaling four catches in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jefferson was seen departing SoFi Stadium in a hurry so he could catch the birth of his son.

According to reports, Jefferson's wife, Samaria, was seen leaving midway through the game on Sunday. Her official due date was Feb. 17, The Athletic reported Saturday, which would make the couple's second son-to-be born a few days early. Clearly, he was hoping to catch his dad's victory in person.

So, after getting some celebrating in with his teammates, Jefferson quickly got changed and got moving in order to meet Samaria at a nearby hospital.

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

