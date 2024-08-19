The Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants faced off in final Bay Bridge Series game

A rivalry that began in the best possible setting: the World Series. And it is that despite the fact that the Athletics and Giants had already battled on the baseball diamond with even the title at stake, that was the first time they did it in the series that we know as the "Bay Bridge".

Since that World Series, as it had the strong earthquake that shook San Francisco in the middle, baseball in the Bay Area not only won a high-carat rivalry, but the presence of two great franchises.

But unfortunately, everything has its end. The A'S will move to Sacramento next season while they make their three-year transition and then land in Las Vegas. The series that was played on August 17 and 18, 2024 was the last of the "Bay Bridge" and to give it a more nostalgic touch, it was at the Oakland Coliseum.

The East Bay experienced a weekend full of emotions, with a crowd that has protested since last season when the team's owner, John Fisher, decided to go in another direction. In those protests, even the fans of the Giants joined in.

The two teams will be looking to put it all on the diamond as San Francisco battles for a postseason berth. But for the Oakland A'S the motivation is even greater, as they want to give their fans from the Bay a more heartfelt goodbye to the series with a pair of victories.

It will be the first blow for these fans, because then on September 26 will be the last game of the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum, when they host the Texas Rangers.

