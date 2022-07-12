The Open Championship 2022: How to watch, tee times and more details originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The oldest golf tournament in the world is back for its 150th iteration.

The Open Championship, also referred to as The Open or the British Open, has taken place at 15 venues across Great Britain and Ireland, and this year will be slated in Fife, Scotland. This prestigious tournament was the world’s very first golf tournament. It began in 1860 and has been prominent across the world ever since.

This year’s tournament will feature an abundance of golf favorites, including current world No. 1 and 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, two-time major champion Dustin Johnson and former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy.

But who will win this year’s Claret Jug Trophy and $1.5 million prize?

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Open Championship, including golfers to watch out for, tee times and streaming information:

When is the 2022 Open Championship?

When: Thursday, July 14-Sunday, July 17

Where: The Old Course at St Andrews in Fife, Scotland

TV Information: NBC, Golf Channel

Stream: Peacock or GolfPass+

Where can I watch the 2022 Open Championship?

NBC and the Golf Channel will air the entire 2022 Open Championship. The Golf Channel will air the first and second rounds of the tournament, while NBC will air the third and final rounds.

The 2022 Open Championship will air on TV as follows:

Thursday, July 14 – 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel

Friday, July 15 – 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel

Saturday, July 16 – 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on NBC

Sunday, July 17 – 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on NBC

You can stream the tournament on Peacock or GolfPass+.

Which Americans are playing this weekend?

Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele are some of the top American golfers participating this weekend.

Is Tiger Woods in the 2022 Open Championship?

Yes, the three-time Open Championship winner will look to hoist another Claret Jug at St. Andrews this weekend.

Woods returns to major competition after missing the U.S. Open in June. He made the cut at the Masters and the PGA Championship earlier this year.

He won at St. Andrews in 2000 and 2005. Here’s a list of recent Open Championship winners:

Are LIV golfers allowed at the 2022 Open Championship?

If they’ve qualified, golfers on the LIV Tour are allowed to play at this year’s Open Championship.

Which LIV golfers have qualified for the 2022 Open Championship?

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are all part of the 2022 Open Championship field.

Here’s the full list of players in the field this year.

What are the 2022 Open Championship tee times?

Here are some of the groups featured for Round 1 of the 2022 Open Championship and their tee times:

2:30 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

2:52 a.m. ET: John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

3:03 a.m. ET: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

4:58 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

5:09 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

8:15 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

8:26 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

9:59 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

10:10 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

10:21 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

Find the complete list of tee times here.

Who has the best odds to win the 2022 Open Championship?

According to PointsBet, Rory McIlroy is the favorite at +1000, followed by Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele each with +1600 odds to win.

Here are the golfers with the best odds to win entering Round 1:

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1600

Scottie Scheffler +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Jordan Spieth +1800

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2000

Shane Lowry +2000

Cameron Smith +2200

Justin Thomas +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Find the complete list of odds here.

