San Francisco State students join growing pro-Palestinian protest movement

San Francisco State is the latest major university in the Bay Area where students have set up a so-called ceasefire encampment in support of Palestinians.

The demonstration is happening in solidarity with other campus protests that are springing up across the country.

Organizers at San Francisco State criticize President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict, saying the United States should be doing more to stop Israel's continuing military campaign against Hamas, which is inflicting tens of thousands of civilian Palestinian deaths.

Like other campuses, some in the San Francisco State group will be staging a protest encampment. About a dozen tents were quickly set up Monday after a rally at the student center.

Unlike what's been playing out at some other university campuses across the country, there were no police at San Francisco State nor any security guards.

In a statement from a university spokesperson, the school said it will respect the rights of students to peacefully protest and will work to keep them and the rest of the campus safe.

