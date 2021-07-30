Mens basketball

Kevin Durant Shooting for Olympic History

The two-time Olympic gold medalist is just five points away from Carmelo Anthony's U.S. men's basketball Olympic scoring record

By James Pollard

Kevin Durant could make history on Saturday morning as Team USA faces off against the Czech Republic. 

The Brooklyn Nets star is just five points shy of the U.S. men’s basketball all-time Olympic scoring record of 336 points, set by Carmelo Anthony. 

That record isn't the only history on the line for Durant in this tournament. A championship would make give him three Olympic gold medals, tied with Anthony for the most in USA Basketball history.

To watch Kevin Durant shoot for glory, viewers can stream the game on Saturday, July 31 at 8 a.m. ET. 

