Kevin Durant Shooting for Olympic History

Kevin Durant could make history on Saturday morning as Team USA faces off against the Czech Republic.

The Brooklyn Nets star is just five points shy of the U.S. men’s basketball all-time Olympic scoring record of 336 points, set by Carmelo Anthony.

That record isn't the only history on the line for Durant in this tournament. A championship would make give him three Olympic gold medals, tied with Anthony for the most in USA Basketball history.

To watch Kevin Durant shoot for glory, viewers can stream the game on Saturday, July 31 at 8 a.m. ET.