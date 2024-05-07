Driver arrested after hitting two people and multiple vehicles in San Francisco, police say

San Francisco police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he allegedly ran his vehicle over two people - including a juvenile - and fled from police, striking multiple vehicles in the process.

At approximately 7:53 a.m., police were notified of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian near Jones and Market streets.

Officers were advised the vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled from the scene. Dispatch broadcasted the suspect vehicle license plate to officers in the area.

Officers on patrol in the Tenderloin located the victim of the first hit-and-run and rendered aid until paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tenderloin officers observed the suspect vehicle continue driving recklessly and committing multiple traffic violations.

Officers attempted to pull it over near Leavenworth and Eddy streets, but the vehicle failed to yield, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver struck a juvenile pedestrian near the 2100 block of Powell Street and continued to flee.

Officers rendered aid to the juvenile victim and paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police cancelled the vehicle pursuit due to the safety risk the fleeing suspect posed to the public.

The fleeing suspect struck other parked and unoccupied vehicles. There were no other reports of additional injuries.

Officers found the vehicle stopped at Embarcadero and Green streets, where they took the suspect driver into custody without further incident.

The adult male suspect was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries unrelated to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.