Warriors' Draymond Green Earns NBA All-Defensive Second Team Nod

Another year, another accolade for Draymond Green’s defense.

Green made the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team, the league announced Friday. The 32-year-old has made the team in seven of the last eight seasons, in a year in which he also made his fourth All-Star team.

This is Green’s third appearance on the All-Defensive Second Team, with 2017-18 and 2018-19 being the other instances. He made the first team during the 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons.

The award extends Green's lead atop the franchise record list for most career All-Defensive Team honors over Nate Thurmond, who had five appearances.

Green averaged over a block and a steal per game to go along with 7.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 46 contests this season. Some of Green’s impact on the court go beyond the box score, of course, with his strong basketball instincts and leadership qualities.

Knowing Green, he might be wondering why he didn’t make the first team. The voters thought Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Mikal Bridges (Phoenix), Rudy Gobert (Utah), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) and Marcus Smart (Boston) had better defensive seasons than Green.

Joining Green on the second team were Bam Adebayo (Miami), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee), Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia) and Robert Williams II (Boston).