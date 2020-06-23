Warriors Have Number of Potential Trade Options in 2020 NBA Draft

The Warriors are entering a crucial offseason as they look tor restart their dynasty after their pause year.

A lot of that work will come in relation to their top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Thanks to an NBA-worst 15-50 record, the Warriors have a 14 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick, a 13.4 percent chance at getting the No. 2 pick and a 12.7 percent chance at getting the No. 3 overall pick. Unfortunately for the Warriors, there is no transformative talent in the 2020 class. There is no Zion Williamson, no Anthony Davis, no LeBron James.

There are varying opinions on the top of the board, which means if the Warriors are high on a prospect most have down their board, it could be prudent for them to try and trade out of their top pick to move down and acquire more valuable assets.

A draft trade for the Warriors could take a few forms. The one most fans want to see likely would involve them packaging the top pick in a trade for another All-Star, sending Andrew Wiggins along with the pick.

But as opposed to season past, there are no disgruntled stars angling for a change right now. Bradley Beal has trade restrictions but could become an option if those are lifted. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a pipe dream.

If the Philadelphia 76ers implode in the Disney World Cup NBA playoffs, could they look to move on from Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons? It feels like they'd make a change at coach and try to run it back with their core before hitting the eject button.

There just aren't that many star options out there, but things could always change so it's worth keeping an eye.

The Warriors' second and more likely draft trade scenario would have them moving down the draft board to acquire future draft assets or young players that can either play a role immediately or be flipped in a future deal.

ESPN's Bobby Marks likened this to the New Orleans Pelicans situation from last year when they traded the No. 4 overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks for the Nos. 8 and 16 picks. If the Warriors don't land the No. 1 pick and view the options down the draft board -- Tyrese Haliburton, Isaac Okoro, etc. -- as better options than a James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball, then Marks thinks there are a few teams that make sense as trade partners for the Warriors.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who are in the No. 4 and No. 16 draft slots pre-lottery, could be a potential trade partner if the Warriors land at No. 2. The T-Wolves could send both first-round picks to the Warriors to move up a few slots and take one of the top prospects, giving Golden State two first-round swings at prospects who can help them win now.

Another potential option is the New York Knicks, who own the No. 5 and No. 25 picks pre-lottery and also have an unprotected 2021 first-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks and a top-10 protected 2023 pick. They also have young players like Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina. Could a package around those assets intrigue the Warriors?

Marks also pinpoints the Chicago Bulls -- who own the No. 7 pick and have a host of young players including Lauri Markkanen -- and the Detroit Pistons who have the No. 5 pick by record and shooting guard Luke Kennard.

[RELATED: Should Dubs consider drafting Avdija?]

The Warriors also have their $17.2 million trade exception from the Andre Iguodala trade that they can use to bring in an established veteran to help solidify their bench. The Warriors could package some of their draft assets -- either their first-round pick or their second-round picks -- with that exception in order to acquire a bigger name like Marcus Smart or Jonathan Isaac.

President of basketball operations Bob Myers has a variety of options in front of him as he looks to retool the Warriors' roster in order to maximize the remaining prime years of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The 2020 NBA Draft and how the Warriors navigate it will be a big piece to their dynastic restart.

