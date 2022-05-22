Warriors Observations: Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins Beat Mavericks in Game 3

What we learned as Steph, Wiggins lead Dubs to Game 3 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

DALLAS -- Three down, one to go. Make your NBA Finals plans -- this series is over.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Warriors came out and played with intent from the get-go, and though there were some lulls along the way, they again proved to be the better team with a 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center.

Golden State now leads the series three-games-to-none.

Steph Curry continued to put on a show, putting up a 31-point double-double. He also dished 11 assists and made five 3-pointers. He now has made at least five 3-pointers in a record 53 playoff games.

Andrew Wiggins had his first 20-10 playoff performance, and he might have been the best player on the floor for both sides.

Klay Thompson scored 19 points, but continues to struggle with his 3-point shot.

Mavs star Luka Doncic scored 40 points and Spencer Dinwiddie added 26 off the bench, but Dallas got absolutely nothing out of Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock.

Now, we head to Tuesday night's Game 4 with the Warriors looking to end it with a sweep.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors being one win away from the NBA Finals.

Another Otto Porter Jr. Injury

After several straight possessions with a limp and a grimace, Otto Porter Jr. had enough. He had to come out with a left foot issue. With nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, Porter limped to the Warriors locker room with trainer Rick Celebreni.

He didn't return, and was ruled out for the night with left foot soreness early in the third quarter.

Porter has been a key contributor off the bench for the Warriors all season long, especially in the playoffs. The King of Plus-Minus does the dirty work, gives the Warriors a rebounding presence and had one of the smoothest mid-range jump shots in the league. This also isn't the first time he has dealt with an injury this postseason.

The veteran forward missed the second half of the Warriors' Game 5 loss last round to the Memphis Grizzlies with right foot soreness and was ruled out for their Game 6 win. In the first two games of the conference finals, Porter averaged 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, and was a combined plus-27.

Winning With Wiggins

Stop me if you've heard this before: Andrew Wiggins came up huge again for the Warriors in a playoff win. That's the narrative now. Nothing else.

The Warriors' Energizer Bunny was relentless on both sides of the ball, never showing a slight case of being tired. Wiggins scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds -- six offensive and five on defense. He was a game-high plus-22. Oh yeah, someone better print this poster.

ð¨ WIGGINS POSTER ALERT ð¨ pic.twitter.com/tjj7Q7PdPI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Sunday night was Wiggins' third double-double during these playoffs. All have been in the last six games.

Wiggins now is averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds over his last four games. He's a plus-86 combined in that span.

Big Bench Question

The severity of Porter's injury is unknown at this time. But if he can't go in Game 4 or beyond, Steve Kerr could have a bit of a problem on his hands. Juan Toscano-Anderson replaced Porter when he went down. Is that the plan going forward?

Overall, this was a tough night for Golden State's reserves. In the first half, the Warriors' bench was a combined minus-38 and had scored only two points -- two from Porter and two from Jordan Poole. Math might not be my thing, but that isn't ideal.

After two huge performances to start off the series, Poole couldn't find his shot and scored only 10 points. The one positive is both of his 3-pointers were absolutely huge.

Rookie Moses Moody now is entrenched in the playoff rotation over Damion Lee, and though he played strong defense on Doncic and Brunson, he was a minus-12 and the Mavs begged him to shoot. He missed all three of his shot attempts, all coming from beyond the arc.

The Warriors first have to figure out if Porter will be back soon or out for an extended period. If it's the latter, several players have to step up.