Steph Curry

Warriors star Steph Curry reacts after winning American Century Championship title

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Warriors star Steph Curry put an exclamation point on an amazing week at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe Sunday.

Curry drained the biggest putt of his golfing career, an eagle on 18 to win the American Century Championship by 2 points over retired tennis star Mardy Fish.

It's Curry’s first win and he becomes the first active player to win the event since 2000.

NBC Bay Area's Anthony Flores speaks with Steph Curry and has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Steph Curry 5 hours ago

Warriors' Steph Curry wins American Century Championship title for first time

Steph Curry Jul 15

Steph Curry amazingly scores hole-in-one at American Century Championship

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryLake Tahoe
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us