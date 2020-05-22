Matt Barnes Reveals ‘We Believe’ Warriors Documentary in the Works

Former Warriors forward Matt Barnes broke some news Friday during an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

"We're in the midst of getting a 'We Believe' documentary together," he revealed.

Whoa, right?

We don't know any other information whatsoever at this point, other than Barnes saying: "I sat down with Baron (Davis) the other day and we were kind of just rehashing ..."

Perhaps the documentary will be produced by Showtime because that's the network that launched Barnes and Stephen Jackson's "All the Smoke" podcast.

The project won't generate bigger ratings than "The Last Dance" doc on the Chicago Bulls, but the interest in the Bay Area will be off the charts.

The 2006-07 "We Believe" Warriors -- who became the first Golden State team to make the NBA playoffs since 1994 -- are one of the most popular teams in the region's history.

That squad upset the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs to become the first No. 8 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in a seven-game series.

If you haven't already, take the time this holiday weekend to read the oral history of that iconic group from NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock.

