White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Announces He's Cancer-Free

Liam Hendriks closed out cancer.

The Chicago White Sox closer announced he's in remission and cancer-free on Thursday. He posted a timeline of photos and videos giving an inside look at his treatments on his Instagram page.

Back in January, Hendriks announced to the world he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer, and would start treatment that same week.

The White Sox promised privacy to Hendriks, saying they wouldn't expect an update about his possible return to the field until closer to Opening Day. They published a website selling shirts that said "Close Out Cancer," in which proceeds went toward the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF).

Hendriks was seen at spring training at Camelback Ranch and, according to pitching coach Ethan Katz, threw some bullpens. Lance Lynn later informed the "Foul Territory" show that Hendriks expected himself to be back in May, while the White Sox were hopeful for June.

The White Sox could use Hendriks' ninth-inning magic. As of this writing, they have the worst bullpen ERA in MLB along with the third-worst WHIP at 1.77.

It goes without saying the most important part of this story is Hendriks' health, but a return to the mound would be an unforgettable, legendary moment for Hendriks and the South Side.