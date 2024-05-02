It's usually a week playing at home for Scottie Scheffler, so why isn't the World's No. 1 player in the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch?

Scheffler is skipping the golf tournament in McKinney because his wife, Meredith, is expecting their first child. It's previously been reporting the child was due at the end of April.

"It’s a very special time for both of us. I can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament again," Scheffler said after winning the Masters a second time on April 14. "I really can’t put into words what it’s going to be like to be a father for the first time. I’m looking forward to getting home and celebrating with Meredith."

Scheffler went on to win the rain-delayed RBC Heritage and put on the plaid jacket on April 22. After the tournament, he told reporters he will not be back until the PGA Championship on May 16-19.

“I think he wishes he could be in two places at once,” fellow Texan Jordan Spieth said of Scheffler.

Scheffler is approaching a full year at No. 1 in the world, a rarity in men’s golf. Even without playing, he's ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings for the 50th consecutive week.

Scheffler has 10 victories in the last 26 months. Two of them are from the Masters.

Not only is he the No. 1 player in the world, he has double the average points of the next player, Rory McIlroy. That hasn't happened since Tiger Woods doubled the world ranking lead over Phil Mickelson toward the end of 2009.

It took Scheffler 51 tournaments after his first win to win his 10th PGA Tour title, that's faster than Tiger Woods who did it in 59 events and second to David Duval who won 10 in 33 starts.