Bay Area may feel impact of Uber, Lyft, DoorDash drivers' strike

Thousands of drivers for ride-hailing and food delivery apps such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are planning a nationwide Valentine's Day strike for better pay, but it's unclear if the Bay Area will feel an impact.

The coalition behind the strike, Justice for App Workers, says its drivers won’t provide rides to and from airports between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in 10 U.S. cities, none of which are in the Bay Area.

