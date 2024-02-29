Technology

Bay Area gets funding boost for humanoid robots

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area just got a funding boost for humanoid robots as some companies have humanoid robots, using artificial intelligence to learn how to do tasks like lifting, moving, mowing your lawn.

Now, investors are taking notice.

Figure AI, based in Sunnyvale, just notched venture investment to the tune of $675 million, valuing the company, which makes humanoid robots at $2.6 billion.

"The whole goal here is to have billions of these in the market and actually be in the home," said Gregg Hill.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

news 15 hours ago

Humanoid robot startup Figure AI valued at $2.6 billion as Bezos, OpenAI, Nvidia join funding

artificial intelligence 21 hours ago

Contra Costa County school district educates parents about AI in the classroom

Hill is a venture capitalist investing in figure. He said the point of these bots is not to intimidate people but to help make people's lives easier.

"We're all very busy imagine a robot doing your dishes, washing your clothes, looking after your kids, safety, a robot watching your house. It's kinda of endless possibilities, it's AI in the physical world,” he said.

Also in the physical world, is an electric sheep. Sheep Robotics, which is based in San Jose said that this is also a helpful bot.

Using AI to get smarter about mowing your lawn. it's also venture-backed and also has big plans for expansion.

"We see billions of these cute, wall-e animal-like caretaker robots out there to help us and take care of the planet in a sustainable manner," said Nag Murty, CEO of Sheep Robotics.

Scott Budman has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

TechnologySan JoseSunnyvaleartificial intelligence
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us