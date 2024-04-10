Google

Google unveils new AI-powered tools at Las Vegas conference

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Google is already diving deeper into AI-powered technology with plans to roll out more tools for everyone, unveiling its latest plans Tuesday at the Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas.

Its new workplace AI features include translated captions during video calls, an AI security add-on to protect files and better organization features with its Docs and Sheets apps.

Google also recently developed new AI technology to help radiologists work more efficiently.

Learn more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Googleartificial intelligence
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us