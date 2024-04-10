Google unveils new AI-powered tools at Las Vegas conference

Google is already diving deeper into AI-powered technology with plans to roll out more tools for everyone, unveiling its latest plans Tuesday at the Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas.
Its new workplace AI features include translated captions during video calls, an AI security add-on to protect files and better organization features with its Docs and Sheets apps.
Google also recently developed new AI technology to help radiologists work more efficiently.
