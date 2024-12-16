Follow Santa's journey this Christmas with OnStar connection feature

With Christmas just a little more than a week away, Santa is set to visit billions of kids.

But if your kids need to talk to him before his worldwide journey, OnStar is helping them connect directly to the North Pole.

OnStar, the navigation service installed in General Motors vehicles, is rolling out its annual Santa tracker, allowing people to track his journey around the world on Christmas Eve.

Armand Jordan, the global assistant manager at General Motors, said that OnStar partnered with NORAD to track Santa.

However, the festivities don't just start there. Leading up to Christmas Eve, you can see what Santa is up to.

"You can press your blue button if you have a Chevy, GMC vehicle, Cadillac, as well as a Buick and you can see where Santa is, what he's up to," Jordan said. "Then on Christmas Eve, you can truly follow his journey throughout the globe, so rather he's in London, or Brisbane or Germany, wherever that may be."

In addition, General Motors will donate $1 to the American Red Cross for every blue button received this season, a partner the company works with throughout the year.